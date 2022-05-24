Haji Salim seeks quashing of 10-year prison term

Awami League lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of his 10-year prison sentence handed down by a lower court in a graft case, reports UNB.

His lawyer Syed Ahmed Raza submitted the petition to the appellate division of the apex court on Tuesday. A bail petition was also submitted in the same case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier on Sunday, Haji Salim was sent to jail in this case by a Dhaka court following his surrender. After spending a night in jail, he was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday.