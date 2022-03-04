Body of Ershad Sikder's daughter found hanged in Dhaka

The hanging body of a girl was recovered from an apartment of Gulshan in Dhaka early Friday. Police said Jannatul Nawrin Esha, 22, is the daughter of serial killer Ershad Sikder, who was hanged on 10 May 2004 on several charges of murder in Khulna.

The body was recovered on Friday around 4:00am from a flat on the ninth floor of Subasto Tower in Gulshan. Jannatul's mother alleged her daughter committed suicide keeping her boyfriend on video call.