Body of Ershad Sikder's daughter found hanged in Dhaka

Sanjida Nahar, second wife of Ershad Sikder, said her daughter engaged in an affair with a boy, Plabon Ghosh. Jannatul went out on Thursday at around 9:00pm to meet Plabon. Later he dropped her to the home while they were locked in a quarrel. After entering the room, Jannatul shut the door of her room.
The deceased's mother Nahar said as she was not getting any response from Jannatul after knocking the door, she called the security man and broke the door open. She found Jannatul hanging from the ceiling fan.
She was immediately taken to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where an on-duty physician declared her dead, Sanjida Nahar added.
DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachhu Mia said Jannatul's body has been kept at the morgue to conduct autopsy.