City

Body of Ershad Sikder's daughter found hanged in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The hanging body of a girl was recovered from an apartment of Gulshan in Dhaka early Friday. Police said Jannatul Nawrin Esha, 22, is the daughter of serial killer Ershad Sikder, who was hanged on 10 May 2004 on several charges of murder in Khulna.

The body was recovered on Friday around 4:00am from a flat on the ninth floor of Subasto Tower in Gulshan. Jannatul's mother alleged her daughter committed suicide keeping her boyfriend on video call.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sanjida Nahar, second wife of Ershad Sikder, said her daughter engaged in an affair with a boy, Plabon Ghosh. Jannatul went out on Thursday at around 9:00pm to meet Plabon. Later he dropped her to the home while they were locked in a quarrel. After entering the room, Jannatul shut the door of her room.

Advertisement

The deceased's mother Nahar said as she was not getting any response from Jannatul after knocking the door, she called the security man and broke the door open. She found Jannatul hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was immediately taken to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where an on-duty physician declared her dead, Sanjida Nahar added.

DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachhu Mia said Jannatul's body has been kept at the morgue to conduct autopsy.

Read more from City
Post Comment
Advertisement