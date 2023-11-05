RAJUK: 126 acres of land in Purbachal vanish into thin air

Some 126 acres of land belonging to the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) under the Purbachal New Town project have 'disappeared' mysteriously, though the authorities acquired the land at a cost of Tk 110 million.

An internal audit of RAJUK revealed the discrepancies, while the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG) described it as irregularities.

The RAJUK acquired a total of 6213 acres of land for the Purbachal New Town project, but they currently own only 6,087 acres. The authorities failed to provide any reasonable explanation for the missing 126 acres of land.

The discrepancies came to light through the audit for the fiscal year 2018-19, and the OCAG later investigated the issue and submitted their findings in June this year.