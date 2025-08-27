DUCSU VP candidate expelled from hall on allegation of stabbing roommate
DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) vice-president candidate (independent) Jalal Ahmad Jalal has been expelled from his residential hall on charges of stabbing his roommate.
The incident took place at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall of Dhaka University around midnight on Tuesday. Injured Rabiul Haque is a student of the Political Science Department from the 2018–19 session.
Hall provost Md Sirajul Islam immediately announced the expulsion.
Jalal Ahmad is a student of the Television and Film Department at Dhaka University.
The hall provost said, “He has been expelled from the hall for such a heinous act. Steps will also be taken to cancel his studentship.”
Witnesses said Jalal Ahmad stabbed his roommate Rabiul following a long-standing dispute. The injured is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Speaking from the hospital, Rabiul Haque said, “Around 12:30 am, Jalal entered the room, turned on the lights and started making noise. This woke me up. I told him that I will have to go to the library in the morning and that the noise was disturbing my sleep. He then got angry and called me an outsider, illegal. When I protested, he attacked me. Somehow, I managed to defend myself.”
Following the incident, the university administration handed over independent DUCSU VP candidate Jalal Ahmad to the police.
University proctor Saifuddin Ahmad said that action would be taken against Jalal Ahmad as per the law.
He also said the incident would have no impact on the forthcoming DUCSU elections.
On earlier allegations against Jalal Ahmad, the proctor said, “I cannot say right now what measures the administration has taken against him. But after today’s incident, all matters will be reviewed.”
Meanwhile, a large number of students have demanded the resignation of the provost of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall over the incident.
Speaking about this, the proctor said, “I have also seen that students are demanding the resignation of the hall administration, especially the provost. If they sit with the vice-chancellor at some point on Wednesday and formally present their demands, then steps will be taken in this regard.”