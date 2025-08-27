DUCSU VP candidate expelled from hall on allegation of stabbing roommate

DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) vice-president candidate (independent) Jalal Ahmad Jalal has been expelled from his residential hall on charges of stabbing his roommate.

The incident took place at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall of Dhaka University around midnight on Tuesday. Injured Rabiul Haque is a student of the Political Science Department from the 2018–19 session.

Hall provost Md Sirajul Islam immediately announced the expulsion.

Jalal Ahmad is a student of the Television and Film Department at Dhaka University.