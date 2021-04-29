Hefazat leader Mufti Habibullah Mahmud Qasemi arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Habibullah Mahmud Qasemi from the city on Wednesday.

DB deputy commissioner (DC) of Wari division Abdul Ahad told BSS that a team of the force from Demra zone of Wari arrested him from WASA crossing that falls within the jurisdiction of Bhatara police station around 5.30pm.

Qasemi is accused of leading the violence at Shapla Chattar, Dhaka on 5 May 2013.

He was directly involved in the recent sabotage incident in city’s Paltan area, said police.