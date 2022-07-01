Holey Artisan victims commemorated with love, respect

It has been exactly six years since the horrific militant attack took place at the Holey Artisan Bakery in the capital in 2016. Chiefs of different diplomatic missions in Bangladesh have paid homage to the attack victims, by placing wreaths in front of the bakery building in Gulshan on Friday.

Ito Naoki, the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, was the first to pay homage amid tight security around 7:00am. He was followed by Italian ambassador Enrico Nunziata, US ambassador Peter Haas, and Indian high-commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami.