'I ride motorcycle all day, but app company takes 25pc of the money'

Shawkat Ali was doing well with his earnings from the sanitary product business. However, he was forced to wrap up his business due to the pandemic. He incurred a loss of Tk 900,000.

He bought a bike about a month and a half ago and started ride sharing to earn his bread.

Shawkat lives in Keraniganj with his wife and two children. He used to earn around Tk 600-700 per day from ride sharing. With this money, he was somehow running his family. However, three weeks ago he was fined Tk 1,000 by Ramna traffic division on charges of sharing a ride without using any apps.