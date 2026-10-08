National Policy Dialogue brings smallholder farmers’ voices to the centre of climate adaptation policy

A National Policy Dialogue on smallholder farmers’ perspectives on Locally Led Adaptation (LLA) in agriculture, and on the challenges of implementing it, was held at the AS Mahmud Seminar Hall of The Daily Star, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release.

The dialogue brought together senior representatives of the Government, the European Union and other development partners, UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs, research and policy institutions, civil society organizations, and farmer organization’s and networks working on climate change, agriculture and rural livelihoods.