Dhanmondi 32 under tight security on 15 August anniversary
Police intensified security measures in the Dhanmondi 32 area of the capital ahead of 15 August, the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The heightened precautions aim to prevent any acts of sabotage or unrest marking the day. Since Thursday afternoon, additional security personnel have been deployed at all major entry points to the area.
During a visit to the area around 11:00 pm, UNB observed leaders and activists from BNP-affiliated organisations holding processions and chanting slogans.
Authorities have said that security efforts will remain in place throughout the day to avoid any untoward incidents.