BNP, other opposition parties to hold mass processions today

Different anti-government parties and alliances, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will hold public processions simultaneously in different parts of Dhaka demanding the resignation of the government today, Friday. The BNP will hold public processions in two parts of the city at 3:00 pm.
The others, including the Ganatantra Mancha and the 12-party alliance, will bring out public processions from different parts of the city, including Bijaynagar, Purana Paltan and National Press Club. Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) will also bring out a public procession separately.
The oppositions will hold public processions in all the divisional cities of the country to press their ‘one point’ demand for the resignation of the government. Dhaka north and south city BNP will bring out two processions.
BNP said one of the processions will start from Dayaganj intersection in the capital and end in Khilgaon Chowrasta area. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will take part in the programme as the chief guest.
The other one will start from in front of the Gulshan-2 DCC Market and will end at the Mahakhali Bus Terminal via Gulshan-1 roundabout. BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas will be the chief guest here.
Earlier, on last Friday, BNP held public processions in the northern and southern part of Dhaka. Along with the BNP, the other parties and alliances also had programmes in Dhaka that day.
In addition to the BNP, eight other parties and six alliances will bring out public processions from various points of the city at different times of the day. The Ganatantra Mancha will bring out the public procession from in front of the National Press Club, the 12-party alliance from the Bijaynagar Water Tank area, Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote from in front of the Al Razi Complex in Purana Paltan, Ganoforum and People’s party from the opposite side of the Notre Dame College, Gono Adhikar Parishad (Nurul Haque) from the party office in Purana Paltan, Gono Adhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria) from the Purana Paltan intersection, Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad from Shahbagh intersection, Bangladesh Labour Party from the Naya Paltan Mashjid lane, LDP from their party office adjacent to the FDC, AB Party from the Bijaynagar area, Samomona Gonotantrik Peshajibi Jote from in front of the press Club at 10:00 am, the Democratic Left Alliance from Segunbagicha and the Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) will bring out a procession from the Malibagh intersection.
Apart from that, the BJP will bring out a protest procession from in front of their central office in the capital’s Fakirapul area and end it at the Dainik Bangla Intersection. BJP chairman Andaleeb Rahman Partha will lead the procession.
Meanwhile, BNP distributed leaflets among people demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad in all divisional cities, including Dhaka. The party will hold march programmes in all cities and district towns on Saturday.