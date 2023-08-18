BNP, other opposition parties to hold mass processions today

Different anti-government parties and alliances, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will hold public processions simultaneously in different parts of Dhaka demanding the resignation of the government today, Friday. The BNP will hold public processions in two parts of the city at 3:00 pm.

The others, including the Ganatantra Mancha and the 12-party alliance, will bring out public processions from different parts of the city, including Bijaynagar, Purana Paltan and National Press Club. Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) will also bring out a public procession separately.

The oppositions will hold public processions in all the divisional cities of the country to press their ‘one point’ demand for the resignation of the government. Dhaka north and south city BNP will bring out two processions.