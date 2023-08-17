BNP kicks off three-day stretch of programmes today

BNP has taken up another three-day stretch of programmes including carrying out countrywide distribution of leaflets on Thursday, demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and for her advanced medical treatment abroad.

As part of the party's central programme, Dhaka city north and south BNP leaders and activists are distributing leaflets today, Thursday.

The party's central leaders, including the standing committee members, are taking part in this leaflet distribution programme.