BNP kicks off three-day stretch of programmes today

BNP has taken up another three-day stretch of programmes including carrying out countrywide distribution of leaflets on Thursday, demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and for her advanced medical treatment abroad.
As part of the party's central programme, Dhaka city north and south BNP leaders and activists are distributing leaflets today, Thursday.
The party's central leaders, including the standing committee members, are taking part in this leaflet distribution programme.
Tomorrow, Friday, BNP will carry out mass processions in all cities of the country, including Dhaka, pressing home the one-point demand for the government's resignation.
The party will hold two mass processions in Dhaka on Friday. Dhaka north BNP will start the procession at 3:00 in the afternoon from Gulshan 2. It will traverse Gulshan 1, Titumir College and end at the Mohakhali bus stand.
The Dhaka south BNP mass procession will commence from Sayedabad bridge, go around Dhalpur community centre, Golapbagh, Kamalapur, the Buddhist temple to Khilgaon, Fakirapool and end at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan.
On the next day, Saturday, BNP has called for a countrywide march programme. The other parties in the simultaneous movement with BNP will also carry out the mass processions and marches, pressing forward one-point demand.