BNP's mass procession on 18 August, road march 19 August: Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a four-day programme including road march and mass procession across the country.

These programmes have been declared to press home a number of demands including one-point demand of the resignation of the government, release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and her better treatment abroad.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a press conference at the party central office at Naya Paltan on Tuesday afternoon.

BNP will organise Doa Mahfil seeking blessings for quick recovery of Khaleda Zia in metropolitan cities, districts and upazila levels across the country on Wednesday. Leaflets will be distributed demanding release and better treatment of Khaleda Zia abroad on 17 August.

The party will hold mass processions in all metropolitan cities on 18 August and road marches across the country on 19 August.