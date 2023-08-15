BNP's mass procession on 18 August, road march 19 August: Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a four-day programme including road march and mass procession across the country.
These programmes have been declared to press home a number of demands including one-point demand of the resignation of the government, release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and her better treatment abroad.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a press conference at the party central office at Naya Paltan on Tuesday afternoon.
BNP will organise Doa Mahfil seeking blessings for quick recovery of Khaleda Zia in metropolitan cities, districts and upazila levels across the country on Wednesday. Leaflets will be distributed demanding release and better treatment of Khaleda Zia abroad on 17 August.
The party will hold mass processions in all metropolitan cities on 18 August and road marches across the country on 19 August.
Govt strategy to create a vacuum in the election field
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged a repetition of the strategy is being noticed currently that 'the government of night' adopted it to create a vacuum in the election field ahead of the election in 2018.
The government has started a foul play by filing fictitious cases against BNP leaders and activists, conducting raids at their residences and making mass arrests.
In fact, there was no election in 2018, it was a deception with people and an innovative farce in the name of election.
Allegation of death without treatment in jail
Rizvi alleged a number of leaders and activists of the opposition parties including BNP have passed away without treatment in the jail.
Independence declarer's wife, former prime minister and 'mother of democracy' Khaleda Zia has been kept arrested in a false case for about five and half years. She is not being allowed to go abroad for better treatment.
The BNP leader expressed anger as party vice chairman Abdus Salam Pintu was not allowed to attend his mother' janaza.
He said former minister Abdus Salam Pintu was not allowed to see the dead body of his mother although he was released on parole.
After completing all procedures of release on parole, he was sent back to jail again while picking up in a vehicle at the jail gate.
Rizvi alleged he was not allowed to attend the janaza of his mother at the directives of the high-ups. Terming the incident 'nasty', he deeply condemned it.