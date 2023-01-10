Clash over cricket match leaves 11 DU students injured

According to hospital and department sources, the injured are Delwar Hossain, Zulfiqer Mahmud, Imtiaz Hossain and Araf Mahmud of the marketing department and Nazmus Sakib, Jim Nazmul, Mashiur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Mihajul Islam, Ayan Samaddar and Mamun Reza of the ISWR. Nazmus Sakib was in a critical condition.

Witnesses said the ISWR team batted first and posted 149 all out in 19.3 overs. Chasing a 150-run target, the marketing department scored 72 runs for one in 9.2 overs. At this stage of the match, players from both teams and spectators started sledging each other over the fall of a wicket, and that triggered a clash. Students punched each other; some of them also threw chairs and stones, leaving 11 injured. The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.