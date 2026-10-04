Daughter’s dengue deteriorated rapidly without warning signs, physician parents realise too late

Whenever patients sought advice on dengue, physician Muhammad Omar Faruq Raihan would instruct them to monitor closely for red flags: severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, or bleeding in vomit and stool. Yet, when his own daughter, Famiya Mashnur Rumaisa, contracted the virus, none of these typical warning signs manifested. Before her parents could even register that her condition was turning critical, the young girl passed away.

Famiya Mashnur was 8 years, 10 months, and 14 days old. She was a Class-III (English version) student at the Banasree branch of Ideal School in the capital. Her fever spiked on the morning of 29 September; within three days, on the afternoon of 1 October, she breathed her last.

Muhammad Omar Faruq Raihan works as an anaesthesia and ICU specialist at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. His wife, Farzana Sultana, is an ophthalmologist at Vision Eye Hospital in Dhaka. Famiya was the couple’s elder daughter.