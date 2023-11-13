JCD leader caught red handed while trying to torch bus: RAB

A person has been caught red handed while trying to set ablaze a bus in the city's Abdullahpur.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion-1 (RAB) detained the person at around 9:15am today, Monday.
RAB claimed the detained person is Mamun Majumder, 35, the central assistant organising secretary of BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).
Assistant police superintendent of RAB-1 Zahidur Rahman told Prothom Alo that two persons boarded on a Mirpur-bound bus of Prajapati Paribahan from Abdullahpur tried to flee torching the bus.
The RAB members present at the spot chased them and managed to detain JCD leader Mamun.
Today is the second day of the fourth phase blockade enforced by the BNP and the like-minded parties. At least five buses including three in Dhaka were torched on Sunday.
According to the Prothom Alo correspondents, police and fire service sources, a total of 95 vehicles were torched in different parts of the country between 28 October and 12 November.