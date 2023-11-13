JCD leader caught red handed while trying to torch bus: RAB

A person has been caught red handed while trying to set ablaze a bus in the city's Abdullahpur.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion-1 (RAB) detained the person at around 9:15am today, Monday.

RAB claimed the detained person is Mamun Majumder, 35, the central assistant organising secretary of BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).