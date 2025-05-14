Nursing college students block Shahbagh, causing severe traffic congestion

The Nursing College students have blocked the Shagbagh Intersection to press home their demand to recognise Diploma in Nursing and Diploma in Midwifery as honour’s degrees.

They blocked the Shahbagh intersection after 2:00 pm today, Wednesday snapping traffic movement in the area completely.

Before that, the students of Jagannath University blocked the road in front of the Kakrail Mosque to press home their three-point-demand.

The blockades create severe traffic congestion in Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban, Kakrail, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate and adjacent areas. The nursing college students were still blocking the road at the time of filing this report at 6:00 pm.