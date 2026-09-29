‘We stand by every book we publish’: UPL says in statement

The sales outlet of publishing house University Press Limited (UPL) in the capital's Banglabazar has been locked up. The incident took place over the sale of Asamapto Atmajiboni (The Unfinished Memoirs) by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. UPL subsequently issued a statement clarifying its position.

In the statement, UPL said it stands by every book it publishes. If a book is to be banned, a specific process must be followed and everyone must be informed. Certain legal steps also have to be taken.

UPL further said it was not aware of any such action having been taken in the case of this book.

UPL described what happened on Monday afternoon in its statement. The publishing house said that around 5:30 pm on 28 September, several people went to its showroom in Banglabazar and behaved aggressively.

They claimed that Asamapto Atmajiboni was a banned book and demanded that its sale be stopped. At one point, the showroom’s shutter was pulled down and two UPL sales staff were harassed. They were later taken to the Faridabad police outpost and detained before being released.

UPL said the individuals who questioned them were informed that Asamapto Atmajiboni was not a banned book. If the government or a court takes any steps to ban the book, UPL will act accordingly, it said.