BCL attacks JCD men as they attempt to meet VC 

The DU unit of JCD announced on Monday that they would meet the VC on Tuesday. Immediately after the announcement, the BCL said they will submit a memorandum to the VC regarding the prevailing problems and crisis of students. At the same time, they declared that they would resist the JCD men on the campus.

The attack on JCD men came in the development of the BCL declaration.

Witnesses said around 35 JCD men, led by DU president Khorshed Alam and general secretary Ariful Islam, entered the campus through the main entrance in Nilkhet area. At one stage, an activist of BCL’s Sir AF Rahman Hall unit blocked the road and engaged in altercation and scuffle with the JCD men.

He also broke down the flour bouquet that the JCD men brought to present to the VC.