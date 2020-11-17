Indian High Commission makes special wristwatches marking Mujib Year

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has made a special edition of wristwatch in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, reports state-run news agency BSS.
Bangabandhu’s portrait and signature have been inscribed on the dials of the watches, said a press release today, Tuesday.
Road transport and bridges minister and ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader unveiled the three types of special edition of wristwatches at his secretariat office today.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami was present on the occasion.
Later, at a press conference, Quader said relations between Bangladesh and India are time-tested.
Dubbing Bangabandhu and Indira Gandhi as the flame of light in the relations between the two neighbouring countries, the minister said the ties still remain radiant during the tenures of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
Mentioning that there has been progress in Teesta water sharing issue, Quader said many unsettled issues between the two next-door neighbours have already been resolved through discussion
He said the two heads of government are working together in common socioeconomic, cultural and other issues.
Bridge of trust and friendship has been built now breaking the wall of mistrust and suspicion that was created in the post-1975 period, he added.
The Indian high commissioner said though Bangabandhu is the father of the nation of Bangladesh, he is a hero to the Indian people too.
Recalling Bangabandhu’s visit to India before his return to Bangladesh in 1972 after the country’s independence, he said the people of India had expressed deep love and extended warm greetings to Bangabandhu on the occasion.
On the occasion, Quader expressed his optimism that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi would visit Bangladesh during the programme to be arranged on the occasion of golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.