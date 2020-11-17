Indian High Commission makes special wristwatches marking Mujib Year

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has made a special edition of wristwatch in honour of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Bangabandhu’s portrait and signature have been inscribed on the dials of the watches, said a press release today, Tuesday.

Road transport and bridges minister and ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader unveiled the three types of special edition of wristwatches at his secretariat office today.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami was present on the occasion.