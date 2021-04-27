Industrialist Deen Mohammad passes away

Renowned industrialist, chairman of phoenix group of Industries and founder chairman of city bank Deen Mohammad died of old age complications while undergoing treatment at a city hospital early Tuesday, reports BSS.

He was 83.

Deen Mohammad breathed his last at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in the capital at 1:00am as he was suffering from various old age ailments for long time, family sources said.

He left behind wife, a son, two daughters, a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

His Namaj-e-janaza was held at Lalbagh Shahi Mosque after the Zuhr prayers.