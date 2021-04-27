Industrialist Deen Mohammad passes away

Renowned industrialist, chairman of phoenix group of Industries and founder chairman of city bank Deen Mohammad died of old age complications while undergoing treatment at a city hospital early Tuesday, reports BSS.
He was 83.
Deen Mohammad breathed his last at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in the capital at 1:00am as he was suffering from various old age ailments for long time, family sources said.
He left behind wife, a son, two daughters, a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
His Namaj-e-janaza was held at Lalbagh Shahi Mosque after the Zuhr prayers.
Deen Mohammad, also a founder chairman of phoenix group of Industries, developed his entrepreneurship capability and established largest conglomerate over the time.
The business organisations of the Phoenix Group include Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd, Phoenix Textile Mills Ltd., Phoenix Fabrics Ltd., Phoenix Garments Ltd., Phoenix Finance and Investments Ltd., Eastern Dyeing and Calendaring Works Ltd., Apollo Ishpat Complex Ltd., Phoenix Spinning Mills Ltd. and Rangdhanu Spinning Mills Ltd.
The renowned industrialist, who created employment opportunities for thousands of people in the country, also played an important role in the commerce and industry of the country.
He was born on 3 August in 1938. His father was Hazi Noor Mohammad. Deen Mohammad started his business in 1960. He also was involved with various social and cultural organisations. He was former president of Lalbagh sporting club and Rahmatganj sporting club.
He was also associated with operating Lalbagh Shahi Mosque and Jamia Kurnia Arab Madrasha. Deen Mohammad was a lifetime member of Dhaka Club.
The noted industrialist also was conferred with different awards and medals including Mawlana Akram Kha Gold Medal and Jagdish Chandra Gold Medal.
A Spain-based trade organisation conferred him with business initiative directions (BID). One of his business concerns phoenix finance and investments Limited also achieved international award.