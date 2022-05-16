'Inequity rising along with development'

Nurul Islam Nazem, treasurer of the Centre for Urban studies, who was also the keynote speaker at the session titled ‘Urban Environment and Climate Change’, said that 21 per cent of the population migrated to Dhaka, has come here due to climate change related issues.

The slums in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Barishal cover only four per cent area of these cities where more than 35 per cent of the city dwellers live. In some of these slums, more than 100,000 people live per square mile.

This session was presided over by AQM Mahbub, vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University. Addressing the session he said, “Some development projects of the country have increased pollution. Despite being less responsible for climate change, Bangladesh is suffering a lot for its consequences. There are laws for the protection of the environment. However, they are not being implemented. The situation will get worse if the Dhaka-bound migration cannot be controlled."