Intensify search in hotel, mess to prevent subversive acts: DMP Commissioner

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner M Shafiqul Islam
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner M Shafiqul Islam has directed the law enforcement to intensify searches in residential hotels and messes in the capital to avert any subversive activity ahead of the Padma Bridge inauguration and during the Hindu religious festival Rath Yatra, reports news agency UNB.

The DMP commissioner came up with the directives while addressing the monthly Crime Review Meeting of the DMP held at its headquarters in the capital on Sunday.

In his speech, the top official of the DMP thanked all the police members as no untoward incident took place in the capital in May.

The DMP commissioner also asked the police officials to work wisely to ensure the safety of the people. On the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge on 25 June, proper movement and safety of VIPs and VVIPs should be ensured, he added.

“In order to prevent any kind of sabotage activity on the occasion of the inauguration of Padma Bridge, upcoming Rath Yatra and Ulta Rath Yatra, search operations of residential hotels and messes have to be intensified,” he added.

He further said that on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the makeshift cattle markets have to fulfill their responsibilities with utmost importance. All concerned should be careful so that no untoward incident including any kind of extortion takes place in the markets, he added.

The DMP commissioner awarded the best police officers in recognition of their good work in maintaining law and order and public safety in the Dhaka metropolitan city.

Senior police officers of the DMP headquarters also attended the meeting.

