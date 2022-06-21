Intensify search in hotel, mess to prevent subversive acts: DMP Commissioner

In his speech, the top official of the DMP thanked all the police members as no untoward incident took place in the capital in May.

The DMP commissioner also asked the police officials to work wisely to ensure the safety of the people. On the occasion of inauguration of Padma Bridge on 25 June, proper movement and safety of VIPs and VVIPs should be ensured, he added.

“In order to prevent any kind of sabotage activity on the occasion of the inauguration of Padma Bridge, upcoming Rath Yatra and Ulta Rath Yatra, search operations of residential hotels and messes have to be intensified,” he added.