Clash erupts between Daffodil and City University students in Savar, buses set on fire
A violent clash broke out last night between students of two private universities, Daffodil International University and City University, in Ashulia area of Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka. This left at least 150 students injured. Several university buses were set on fire and others vandalised during the chaos.
The clash erupted around 9:00 pm on Sunday in the Khagan area of Ashulia. According to students, the altercation started when a group of City University students were sitting near the ‘Bachelor Paradise Hostel’, a rented house where Daffodil students reside, and one of them accidentally spat on a passing Daffodil student riding a motorcycle.
This sparked an argument that escalated soon. Later, around 9:00 pm, about 50 City University students, armed with local weapons and bricks, attacked the Daffodil students’ residence, vandalising property. Videos of the attack quickly spread on Facebook, prompting Daffodil students to gather at the scene and move towards the City University.
The situation soon devolved into stone-throwing and chase-and-counter-chase between the two groups. Members of Daffodil International University’s proctorial team arrived at the scene and contacted the City University administration, urging both sides to resolve the issue peacefully.
Amid the tension, a separate incident occurred near the City University campus, where a Daffodil student was assaulted by City University students. In retaliation, Daffodil students entered the City University campus and set fire to three university buses and a car.
They vandalised another bus, two private cars, a motorcycle, and an administrative building as well. Law enforcement later arrived and brought the situation under control.
Syed Mizanur Rahman, director of external affairs at Daffodil International University, told Prothom Alo, “It all started accidentally when a City University student’s spit fell on a Daffodil student. They apologised and settled the matter there. But the later attack on Daffodil students’ residence is unacceptable. Students of both universities are like our children and we’re working to resolve this issue.”
Around 9:30 am today, Monday, Daffodil University Proctor Shaikh Muhammad Allayear told Prothom Alo, “Nine of our students are still being held at City University. We’re trying to resolve the issue. Around 150 students of Daffodil University were injured in the incident.”
City University Proctor Professor Abu Zayed said, “We’re still unsure how the incident started. Student s’ quarrels shouldn’t escalate into campus arson. This appears to have been a planned attack. Around 50 of our students have been injured in this.”