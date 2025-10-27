Clash erupts between Daffodil and City University students in Savar, buses set on fire

This sparked an argument that escalated soon. Later, around 9:00 pm, about 50 City University students, armed with local weapons and bricks, attacked the Daffodil students’ residence, vandalising property. Videos of the attack quickly spread on Facebook, prompting Daffodil students to gather at the scene and move towards the City University.

The situation soon devolved into stone-throwing and chase-and-counter-chase between the two groups. Members of Daffodil International University’s proctorial team arrived at the scene and contacted the City University administration, urging both sides to resolve the issue peacefully.

Amid the tension, a separate incident occurred near the City University campus, where a Daffodil student was assaulted by City University students. In retaliation, Daffodil students entered the City University campus and set fire to three university buses and a car.

They vandalised another bus, two private cars, a motorcycle, and an administrative building as well. Law enforcement later arrived and brought the situation under control.