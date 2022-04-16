‘Irregularities’ in allotment of govt project flats

Shawkat Ali, joint secretary to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, got a flat allotted at a government housing project in the capital’s Mirpur area seven years ago. As per rules, he won’t be entitled to any other flat in the government projects.

But he allegedly got hold of another flat at a government project at around Tk 1 crore , taking advantage of his position.

This is not the lone case of irregularities in allocation of flats in the government projects. There are allegations that some other high-ranked government officials have also resorted to irregularities to get allotment of flats.