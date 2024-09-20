Two groups clash at Baitul Mukarram Mosque
Clashes broke out between the followers of the incumbent khateeb (the leader of prayers at a mosque) and the former khateeb at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday, leaving several people injured.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Mohammad Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo the incident occurred between the followers of the incumbent khateeb and the former khateeb.
According to witnesses, followers of the incumbent khateeb and the former Khateeb started to gather at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque before Juma payer and they locked into clashes over delivering the sermon.
The government appointed Waliur Rahman Khan as the khateeb of the Baitul Mukarram Mosque after then-khateeb Mufti Ruhul Amin went into hiding following the fall of the Awami League government by a student-people movement.