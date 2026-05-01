Heavy downpour at dawn leaves roads waterlogged across Dhaka

Torrential rain began in Dhaka early today, Friday continuing from shortly after 5:00 am until just before 7:00 am.

The downpour caused waterlogging on roads in several parts of the capital, including Green Road, Karwan Bazar, Panthapath, the road beside Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi, Jigatala, West Tejturi Bazar, West Shewrapara, Mirpur 10, Kazipara, Malibagh Railgate, Mouchak, Maghbazar and the Madhubagh section of Hatirjheel.

As it is a public holiday, traffic was lighter than usual, which reduced public inconvenience to some extent. However, water remained on many of these roads even after 8:00 am.