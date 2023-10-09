Fire breaks out at a Kakrail building, fire service working to control it

A fire has broken out in a building at Kakrail in the capital. Five units of the fire service have been working to bring it under control.

Fire service said the incident took place at around 10:10am on Monday.

Media officer of the fire service headquarters, Anwarul Islam, told Prothom Alo that fire broke out on the fourth floor at a building of SA Paribahan.

Five units of fire service have been working to douse the fire, he added.

The fire service official said there is no news of causalities so far.