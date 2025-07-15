Jamaat-Shibir will have to take responsibilities if Bangladesh is destabilised: JCD president

If Bangladesh is destabilised through different activities including forming of “mob”, then Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir will have to take the responsibilities, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam said on Monday.

The JCD president said this while talking to newspersons after a protest procession at Shahbagh intersection in the evening.

The JCD leaders and activists brought out the procession from Nayapaltan in Dhaka in protest against decline in law and order situation, attempt to create restlessness in the public minds and destabilising the fair education environment at the educational institutions across the country.