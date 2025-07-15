Jamaat-Shibir will have to take responsibilities if Bangladesh is destabilised: JCD president
If Bangladesh is destabilised through different activities including forming of “mob”, then Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir will have to take the responsibilities, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam said on Monday.
The JCD president said this while talking to newspersons after a protest procession at Shahbagh intersection in the evening.
The JCD leaders and activists brought out the procession from Nayapaltan in Dhaka in protest against decline in law and order situation, attempt to create restlessness in the public minds and destabilising the fair education environment at the educational institutions across the country.
Rakibul Islam said there has been no large-scale untoward situation on the campuses by any JCD man after the 5 August period. Rather, the Chhatra Dal has been “practicing politics of endurance” at all campuses including the Dhaka, Jagannath, Jahangirnagar, Chattogram and Rajshahi universities.
In this situation, the Chhatra Dal will not remain quiet if “mob” is formed regularly, he warned. The JCD will take to the streets to lodge protests against such incidents, Rakibul Islam added.
Referring to the murder of scrap metal trader Lal Chand alias Sohag in front of Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka, the JCD president questioned why Islami Chhatra Shibir did not hold any protest on any campus.
“They didn’t march for justice even in the cases of Samya and Parvez’s killings. This proves that, just as in 1971 they played a role as members of Chhatra Sangha opposing Bangladesh’s independence and violating the honour of our mothers and sisters, they have continued that same secret politics even today,” he said.
JCD president Rakibul further stated that during the July–August mass uprising, apart from one or two coordinators, there is no evidence of Shibir participating in street protests.
Speaking about this, he added, “They had no role on the streets. If Awami fascism is once again rehabilitated in Bangladesh with the help of neighbouring powers some 10 to 15 years from now, Shibir will put general students on trial. They will shift the blame for police killings and mob violence onto Chhatra Dal and the general students. They themselves will take no responsibility.”
The JCD president claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami maintained its entente with Sheikh Hasina to do politics though she hanged their top leaders.
He warned that they will retort for all the abusive slogans against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Earlier, several thousands leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal from various units gathered in front of the party’s Naya Paltan central office around 2:00 pm and brought out a protest procession around 3:30 pm. They chanted slogans like “Jamaat-Shibir Rajakar, Ei muhurte Bangla char”, “Ziaur Rahman-er Banglai, Rajakarer thai nai”, “Rajakar ar Swairachar, milemishe ekakar”, “Delhi geche swairachar, Pindi jabe rajakar” and so on.
A huge traffic jam was created in the Press Club, Matsya Bhaban, Kakrail and Shahbagh areas because of the procession and rally of the JCD. The traffic movement became normal when the JCD men left from the Shahbagh intersection around 6:00 pm.