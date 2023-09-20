AIG Habibur made new DMP commissioner

The government has appointed Habibur Rahman, additional inspector general (AIG) of police, as the new commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He is now serving the tourist police.
Following an order of the president, the appointment was made through a gazette notification signed by Sirajam Munira, deputy secretary to the home ministry’s public security division on Wednesday.
The appointment will take effect immediately.
Current DMP commissioner Golam Faruq is scheduled to retire on 30 September and AIG Habibur will take over the position immediately.
AIG Habibur joined the police service through 17th civil service (BCS) examination in 1998.
Before the latest appointment, he served in different crucial positions, including as deputy commissioner of DMP headquarters, superintendent of police (SP) of Dhaka district, and deputy inspector general (DIG) of Dhaka range.