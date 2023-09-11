DMP embarrassed, BCL doesn't want to file case: Saddam Hossain

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League, doesn't want to file a case in connection with the incident of three BCL leaders being beaten up at the Shabagh police station recently.
The student organisation wants to keep its trust on the departmental investigation by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. The police department is embarrassed about the incident, Chhatra League quoted the DMP commissioner as saying.
The DMP commissioner assured that those who are responsible for the incident will be punished.
BCL president Saddam Hossain said this while talking to newsmen after meeting with DMP commissioner Golam Faruq at his office on Monday afternoon.
Saddam Hossain said, "We have met the DMP commissioner today. The DMP commissioner has assured us of the highest punishment through departmental investigation."
"All the leaders and activists are deeply hurt by the unfortunate incident. We met the home minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday so that legal action is taken against those who are responsible for the incident," the BCL president added.
When asked, the family wants to file a case while BCL prevents it, Saddam Hossain said, "We have talked about the matter. We have requested the DMP commissioner to complete the investigation quickly and ensure the highest punishment. The DMP commissioner has assured us of the quick action."
The BCL president said the leaders and activists have displayed responsibility.
However, a section is trying to fish in troubled waters over the incident, he alleged.
In sequel to a personal conflict between president's APS and Ramna division ADC of police Harun-Ar-Rashid, three leaders of BCL central committee were brought to Shabagh police station on Saturday night. They were allegedly beaten up at the officer-in-charge's room (investigation) led by ADC Harun.