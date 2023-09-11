DMP embarrassed, BCL doesn't want to file case: Saddam Hossain

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League, doesn't want to file a case in connection with the incident of three BCL leaders being beaten up at the Shabagh police station recently.

The student organisation wants to keep its trust on the departmental investigation by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. The police department is embarrassed about the incident, Chhatra League quoted the DMP commissioner as saying.

The DMP commissioner assured that those who are responsible for the incident will be punished.

BCL president Saddam Hossain said this while talking to newsmen after meeting with DMP commissioner Golam Faruq at his office on Monday afternoon.