BCL leader describes police torture, what ADC Harun, female official say

One of the three leaders of Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) who were beaten by police in the capital's Shahbagh police station has described the episode of police torture to the journalists at the hospital bed in the capital on Sunday.

Anower Hossain, the organising secretary of the BCL central committee, claimed not only police members, the additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Ramna division, Harun-Ar-Rashid himself beat him and others.

Anower Hossain said the assistant personal secretary to president, Azizul Haque is a senior brother from his area in Gazipur. Azizul Haque called him over mobile phone on Saturday evening and asked him to come in front of the InterContinental Dhaka hotel and he went there at around 8:00 pm.