Video of ADC Harun slapping constable goes viral

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Ramna division police, Harun-or-Rashid, has been seen slapping a police constable in a video that went viral on social media.

According to the viral video, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when ADC Harun ordered to fire rubber bullets on Dhaka College students during the clash in New Market area, but the constable replied that he had no bullet left to fire.

The video, which is now making rounds on the social media platforms, triggered a huge public outcry, with the Dhaka College students demanding his removal.

However, the police official could not be reached despite repeated attempts through phone calls and text messages.

Asked about the issue, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam categorically stated that no action will be taken against ADC Harun regarding the issue.

“You have nothing to be so busy with the issue. We will neither take any action, nor will investigate it. We will do nothing. The constable was asked to move forward, but he was not doing so. We often push them forward, this is nothing new for the police," said the DMP commissioner.

