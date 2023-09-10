ADC Harun removed from DMP

The police official was first withdrawn from Ramna Zone of DMP and attached to its public order management department when the matter of beating two BCL leaders at Shahbagh police station on Saturday night was known on Sunday.

Later, in the evening, ADC Harun was transferred to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), according to a notification of the police headquarters.

Police allegedly beat up two central leaders of BCL indiscriminately inside the Shahbagh police station on Saturday night. The injured leaders are - central organising secretary and DU’s Fazlul Haque Hall unit president Anwar Hossain and central science affairs secretary and DU’s Shahidullah Hall unit general secretary Sharif Ahmed.