ADC Harun removed from DMP

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Ramna Zone, Harun-Ar-Rashid, on Sunday was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Harun came into the discussion for beating up two central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.
The police official was first withdrawn from Ramna Zone of DMP and attached to its public order management department when the matter of beating two BCL leaders at Shahbagh police station on Saturday night was known on Sunday.
Later, in the evening, ADC Harun was transferred to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), according to a notification of the police headquarters.
Police allegedly beat up two central leaders of BCL indiscriminately inside the Shahbagh police station on Saturday night. The injured leaders are - central organising secretary and DU’s Fazlul Haque Hall unit president Anwar Hossain and central science affairs secretary and DU’s Shahidullah Hall unit general secretary Sharif Ahmed.
The victims and their classmates alleged ADC Harun beat them up mercilessly inside the Shahbagh police station. Some 10-15 police members along with ADC Harun continued beating them despite identifying them as BCL leaders.
Police sources said a female police officer was hanging out with ADC Harun at the BIRDEM hospital at Shahbagh. Her husband turned up there along with several BCL leaders and activists. This led to an altercation between them. Following this, ADC Harun left the spot. Later he summoned the BCL leaders and activists to Shahbagh police station and beat them up.
One of the injured BCL leaders has returned home from hospital while another one was undergoing treatment until filing of this report.
The police sources further said the husband of the police officer is also a high official of an important state institution.