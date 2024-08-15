Tuku, Palak, Saikat placed on 10-day remand
Shamsul Hoque Tuku, former deputy speaker of the national parliament; Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for ICT, and Tanvir Hasan Saikat, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit, have been placed on remand for 10 days each.
The chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka passed the remand order in the case filed over the murder of rickshaw puller Kamal Miya in the capital’s Paltan area.
Earlier, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) media and public relation division announced their arrests through a text message on Wednesday night. They were claimed to have been arrested from the Nikunja residential area in the capital, on the basis of intelligence information.
The trio was declared arrested in the murder case filed with the Paltan police station. Later, the police produced them before the CMM court on Thursday, seeking them in remand for 10 days.
On the previous day, former law minister Anisul Huq and former prime minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman were placed on 10-day remand each.
They were arrested in a case filed over the death of street vendor Md Shahjahan during the recent clashes in the Dhaka College area.