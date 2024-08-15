Tuku, Palak, Saikat placed on 10-day remand

Shamsul Hoque Tuku, former deputy speaker of the national parliament; Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for ICT, and Tanvir Hasan Saikat, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit, have been placed on remand for 10 days each.

The chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka passed the remand order in the case filed over the murder of rickshaw puller Kamal Miya in the capital’s Paltan area.