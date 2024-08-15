City

Tuku, Palak, Saikat placed on 10-day remand

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Former deputy speaker Shamsul Hoque Tuku at the CMM court in Dhaka on 15 August, 2024.
Dipu Malakar

Shamsul Hoque Tuku, former deputy speaker of the national parliament; Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for ICT, and Tanvir Hasan Saikat, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit, have been placed on remand for 10 days each.

The chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka passed the remand order in the case filed over the murder of rickshaw puller Kamal Miya in the capital’s Paltan area.

Former state minister for ICT at the CMM court in Dhaka on 15 August, 2024.
Dipu Malakar

Earlier, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) media and public relation division announced their arrests through a text message on Wednesday night. They were claimed to have been arrested from the Nikunja residential area in the capital, on the basis of intelligence information.

The trio was declared arrested in the murder case filed with the Paltan police station. Later, the police produced them before the CMM court on Thursday, seeking them in remand for 10 days.

Dhaka University Chhatra League leader Tanvir Hasan Saikat at the CMM court in Dhaka on 15 August, 2024.
Dipu Malakar

On the previous day, former law minister Anisul Huq and former prime minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman were placed on 10-day remand each.

They were arrested in a case filed over the death of street vendor Md Shahjahan during the recent clashes in the Dhaka College area.

