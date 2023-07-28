One died following clash at ‘peace rally’

One person died and four injured as a conflict between two groups carrying sharp weapons took place near the Golap Shah Mazar of Gulistan at the capital took place on Friday. The identity of the deceased, who seemed 25 years old, was unknown till the report was filed.

The four injured persons are- Ariful Islam (18), Mohammad Jobaer (18), Mohammad Rony (18) and Mobassher (25).

Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of the Motijheel division of police, told Prothom Alo that two groups carrying sharp weapons clashed after the peace rally held by Awami League’s associate bodies Jubo League, Secchasebok League and front organisation Chhatro League at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram. A chase and and counter chase followed. The clash left five men injured. One of them was declared dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. His identity was unknown. The four injured men were undergoing treatment at the hospital.