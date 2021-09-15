JPC condemns BFIU as it seeks bank account details of 11 journalists

“Under the existing law, allegations against an individual can be investigated. But there’re enough reasons to consider it a motivated decision since the letters were issued in the names of the elected top leaders of all organisations of only a particular profession (seeking their account details),” said the JPC meeting.

Voicing surprise over the BFIU move, the meeting said, “The image of the journalist community has been tarnished with the seeking of bank account details of its leaders in a wholesale manner. Even a national institution like the National Press Club has been put into question in an unprecedented way.”