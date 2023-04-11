Fire at ceramic warehouse in Chawkbazar

A fire broke out at fourth floor of a multi-storied building near Bismillah Tower in Chawkbazar in the city Tuesday morning, said the fire service headquarters.
The fire broke out at around 10:45 am.
There is a ceramic warehouse at the fourth floor of the building.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, duty officer at fire service control room Rashed Khan said five units have been working to douse the flames.
He could not say the origin of the fire immediately.
Rashed Khan also said the fire-fighters started working to douse the fire at around 10:53 am.
No casualty in the fire was reported as of filing of this report.