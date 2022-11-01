National archive founder KM Karim passes away

The founding director of National Library and Archives, KM Karim, breathed his last on Tuesday morning. He was 90.

Born in Pirojpur in 1933, he completed initial education from Barisal Zila School and later completed his Honours and Masters from Dhaka University in History.

In the early 60s, he went to the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London for his PhD.