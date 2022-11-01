National archive founder KM Karim passes away

Karim taught at multiple places and was later appointed by the Pakistan government to establish the Pakistan National Archives in Karachi as the founding director. After independence, Bangabandhu appointed him as the founder director of National Library and Archives in Bangladesh.
He has the unique distinction of establishing two national archives in two countries.
In his long and illustrious career, he had the distinction of serving as a visiting fellow at the National Archives and Records Administration in the US, Australian National Archives, National Archives of Iran, National Archives in the UK and in other countries.
He authored numerous articles and books on archival science. He is survived by two sons and several grandchildren.