Main Eid-ul-Fitr jamaat held at National Eidgah

The main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr has been held at National Eidgah ground at 8:30am on Saturday morning seeking peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the country.
President Abdul Hamid, chief justice, members of cabinet, members of parliament, judges of Supreme Court and High Court, political leaders, government officials, diplomats of different Muslim countries and people from all walks of life took part in the Eid jamaat. Mawlana mufti Ruhul Amin, Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque led the congregation.
People from all around the city had gathered at the National Eidgah since morning. The devotees spilled the eidgah ground and offered Jamaat at adjacent areas of High Court main gate and Topkhana road.
After prayers people embraced each other and shared the joy of Eid.
According to the information given by the Dhaka South City Corporation, arrangements were made for a total 35,000 devotees in 121 rows at the National Eidgah. Both male and female devotees took part in the congregation in National Eidgah.