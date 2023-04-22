Main Eid-ul-Fitr jamaat held at National Eidgah

People from all around the city had gathered at the National Eidgah since morning. The devotees spilled the eidgah ground and offered Jamaat at adjacent areas of High Court main gate and Topkhana road.

After prayers people embraced each other and shared the joy of Eid.

According to the information given by the Dhaka South City Corporation, arrangements were made for a total 35,000 devotees in 121 rows at the National Eidgah. Both male and female devotees took part in the congregation in National Eidgah.