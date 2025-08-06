Chhatra Shibir forced to remove convicted war criminals’ pictures from TSC amid protests
Facing strong objections from various leftist organisations, the Dhaka University administration has removed the pictures of individuals convicted of 1971 war crimes from the July Uprising exhibition. The removal took place on Tuesday evening.
To mark the anniversary of the July Uprising, the university chapter of Chhatra Shibir had organised a three-day exhibition, discussion, and cultural programme titled “36 July: We Will Not Stop” at the Teachers-Students Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University. Images of convicted war criminals displayed at the event went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and outrage.
As of 9:30 pm, when this report was filed, tensions remained high at TSC, with leftist groups and Shibir supporters chanting slogans against each other.
Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo,
“We told Chhatra Shibir that the pictures should be removed. They agreed to remove them. Later, the pictures were taken down with the help of our assistant proctor and the proctorial team.”
Chhatra Shibir’s explanation
After the pictures were removed, Dhaka University President SM Farhad of Chhatra Shibir wrote in a Facebook post, “A part of the photo frames of our three-day event have been used to create controversy and a mob. Our position on this matter is clear. The 1971 Liberation War is a glorious chapter in our national history. Shahbagh’s (Shahbagh Protest) predecessors questioned the Liberation War for the first time by establishing BAKSAL. This Shahbag made the Awami League fascist by establishing Shahbag in the second phase in 2013. Our political stance against the criminals of Shahbag and BAKSAL will continue.
“We have presented each and every crime committed by Hasina during the last 16 years of fascist rule, including extrajudicial killings and disappearances, such as the Shapla Chattar murder, the murder of an army officer, etc. At the same time, the issue of judicial killings through the War Crimes Tribunal drama has also been highlighted. The individuals whose pictures were in the framed pictures are the victims of judicial killings.”
The Shibir leader further alleged that the verdicts were delivered and carried out in a fascist manner, disregarding disappearances, scandals, false testimony, international legal principles, and the right to a fair trial at every stage of the judicial process.
Meanwhile, Umama Fatema, former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said the display of pictures of convicted war criminals at the exhibition was a “despicable attempt” to make the anniversary of the July Uprising controversial and to pit it against 1971. Abdul Quader, convener of the Gonotantri Chhatra Sangsad at Dhaka University, said Shibir was making a “despicable attempt” to erase 1971 through this act. The Bangladesh Students Federation also strongly condemned and protested the display of war criminals’ pictures in Shibir’s programme.
The Chhatra Dal likewise strongly condemned and protested the display of pictures of former BNP leader Salauddin Quader Chowdhury alongside Jamaat’s recognised Razakars—who were also executed for war crimes—on the TSC premises.
Jabir Ahmed Jubel, General Secretary of the Biplobi Chhatra Maitri, said all pro-liberation students on the campus were united in opposing Shibir’s “project” to set the July Uprising and the 1971 Liberation War against each other by displaying pictures of Razakars at TSC.
Earlier, Umama Fatema, former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, wrote in a Facebook post, “This Bangladesh was born through the Liberation War of 1971, and the fall of the 17-year authoritarian system through the uprising of 1924. The history of Bangladesh has been shaped by the people's struggle. I express my utmost hatred for this picture. Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir has made a despicable attempt to pit July against 1971 by stirring controversy around the anniversary of the July uprising. This picture is the ultimate disrespect to the blood of our millions of martyrs and to our July uprising.”
* More to follow ...