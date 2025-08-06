Chhatra Shibir forced to remove convicted war criminals’ pictures from TSC amid protests

The Shibir leader further alleged that the verdicts were delivered and carried out in a fascist manner, disregarding disappearances, scandals, false testimony, international legal principles, and the right to a fair trial at every stage of the judicial process.

Meanwhile, Umama Fatema, former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said the display of pictures of convicted war criminals at the exhibition was a “despicable attempt” to make the anniversary of the July Uprising controversial and to pit it against 1971. Abdul Quader, convener of the Gonotantri Chhatra Sangsad at Dhaka University, said Shibir was making a “despicable attempt” to erase 1971 through this act. The Bangladesh Students Federation also strongly condemned and protested the display of war criminals’ pictures in Shibir’s programme.

The Chhatra Dal likewise strongly condemned and protested the display of pictures of former BNP leader Salauddin Quader Chowdhury alongside Jamaat’s recognised Razakars—who were also executed for war crimes—on the TSC premises.