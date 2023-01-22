Court rejects BNP's petition to file case against DB's Harun, 9 cops

BNP executive committee member Nazim Uddin made the appeal at the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka on Sunday.
Nazim Uddin's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder said an incident of vandalism took place at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan on 7 December.
In connection with the incident, a petition has been filed against 10 cops, including Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, at the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court.
BNP had a mass rally in Dhaka on 10 December. Ahead of that, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police in front of the BNP Naya Paltan central office on 7 December. A man was killed in the clash and over 50 BNP leaders and activists were injured. Following the incident, police launched an operation at the BNP central office.