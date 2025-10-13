International Girl Child Day
Social media influencers advocate for girl child education with JAAGO Foundation
JAAGO Foundation reaffirms its commitment to advancing girls’ education and ensuring access to quality learning opportunities for children from underserved communities across Bangladesh on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, said a press release.
To amplify this message, renowned social media influencers Jessia Islam, Masha Islam, and Tasfia Fatema Tasfee joined hands with JAAGO Foundation, calling on individuals and organisations nationwide to take collective responsibility for empowering girls through education.
Their participation aims to inspire others to support JAAGO’s “Sponsor a Child” program, which enables marginalised children, especially girls, to receive free, quality education.
Since its establishment, JAAGO Foundation has been at the forefront of breaking barriers and creating opportunities through education.
For the past 18 years, the organisation has provided free of cost education to children in remote and rural areas across Bangladesh. With a strong focus on girls’ education, JAAGO currently supports over 5,000 students enrolled in its schools nationwide, 52 per cent of whom are females.
Globally, International Day of the Girl Child, first observed by the United Nations in 2011, raises awareness of the unique challenges girls face, such as gender-based violence, child marriage, limited access to education, and discrimination.
The day emphasises the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for girls to learn, lead, and thrive, while empowering them to shape the future.
In line with this spirit, Jessia Islam, Masha, and Tasfee shared heartfelt video messages on their official social media platforms, urging their audiences to join the movement and make quality education and equal opportunities a reality for every girl.
Through continued collaboration and advocacy, JAAGO Foundation remains dedicated to nurturing the potential of every girl so that she can grow, lead, and create change.
