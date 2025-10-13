Social media influencers advocate for girl child education with JAAGO Foundation

JAAGO Foundation reaffirms its commitment to advancing girls’ education and ensuring access to quality learning opportunities for children from underserved communities across Bangladesh on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, said a press release.

To amplify this message, renowned social media influencers Jessia Islam, Masha Islam, and Tasfia Fatema Tasfee joined hands with JAAGO Foundation, calling on individuals and organisations nationwide to take collective responsibility for empowering girls through education.