Transport businessman shot in Dhaka 

A transport businessman has been shot and injured in a firing incident in the capital’s Shantinagar area.

The incident took place in front of Karnaphuli garden city of the area at around 4:00 pm when he – Manik, 45, – was walking from Shantinagar to Malibagh, said Inspector Bacchu Miya, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.