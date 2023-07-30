Transport businessman shot in Dhaka 

A transport businessman has been shot and injured in a firing incident in the capital’s Shantinagar area.
The incident took place in front of Karnaphuli garden city of the area at around 4:00 pm when he – Manik, 45, – was walking from Shantinagar to Malibagh, said Inspector Bacchu Miya, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.
Manik is now undergoing treatment at the DMCH, while the attackers and reasons behind the attack could not be known immediately, the inspector added.
Contacted, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Ramna division), Ashraf Hossain, said they came to know about the incident and moved a police team there.