Crude bombs explode at 4 locations in Dhaka, 1 injured
Crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) were detonated in Jatrabari, Malibagh, Agargaon and Mohakhali areas in the capital on Friday. One person was injured in the incident.
Police said the cocktail explosions took place between this afternoon and 7:30 pm today.
In Jatrabari, a crude bomb exploded in front of the local police station at around 7:30 pm. Shortly afterwards, three more crude bombs were detonated near the traffic police box at the nearby Jatrabari Crossing. An auto-rickshaw driver was injured in the blasts. Police are yet to ascertain who carried out the attacks.
When asked about the incident, Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Hasanur, who was on duty at Jatrabari police station, told Prothom Alo that an explosion was heard near the main gate.
He added that officers are still uncertain about where the bomb was launched from. Senior officers are present at the scene, investigating to determine what exactly happened.
According to an internal law enforcement report on the incident, the first crude bomb was detonated near the main gate of Jatrabari police station at around 7:25 pm. Subsequently, at 7:35 pm, three more crude bombs exploded in quick succession in front of the traffic police box at Jatrabari Crossing. Initial police assessments suggest that the bombs were hurled from the flyover.
Regarding the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jatrabari police station, Mohammad Raju, told Prothom Alo that an auto-rickshaw driver was injured in the explosions. He was rescued and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Earlier in the day, crude bomb explosions occurred at three other locations in the capital. Following Friday’s Juma prayers, two crude bombs exploded in front of the Shohag Bus counter in Malibagh.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjahanpur police station, Md Amirul Islam, told Prothom Alo that the crude bombs were thrown from atop the flyover shortly after the prayers. Efforts are underway to identify those responsible. CCTV footage from the entrance of the flyover is currently being scrutinised.
Another crude bomb exploded at around 6:00 pm in front of the Betar Bhaban (National Radio Station) in Agargaon. Regarding this incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, Md Monirul Islam, told Prothom Alo, “We received reports of a crude bomb blast in front of Betar Bhaban in Agargaon. A police team has gone to inspect the site. Detailed information is not yet available.”
Shortly after, at around 6:30 pm, another crude bomb exploded in the Mohakhali area. Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Tarek, on duty at Banani police station, told Prothom Alo that a crude bomb was thrown onto the road from the Mohakhali Flyover. The identities of the perpetrators remain unconfirmed, and police are actively investigating.
Earlier, on Tuesday, International Crimes Tribunal-2 sentenced seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country, to death in connection with crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising.
Hours after the verdict was delivered, a crude bomb exploded outside the main gate of the Supreme Court. Later that night, three crude bombs were detonated in quick succession on the Dhaka University campus.