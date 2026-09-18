Crude bombs explode at 4 locations in Dhaka, 1 injured

Crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) were detonated in Jatrabari, Malibagh, Agargaon and Mohakhali areas in the capital on Friday. One person was injured in the incident.

Police said the cocktail explosions took place between this afternoon and 7:30 pm today.

In Jatrabari, a crude bomb exploded in front of the local police station at around 7:30 pm. Shortly afterwards, three more crude bombs were detonated near the traffic police box at the nearby Jatrabari Crossing. An auto-rickshaw driver was injured in the blasts. Police are yet to ascertain who carried out the attacks.