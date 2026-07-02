Nearly 19 kg of gold bars recovered from Biman flight arriving from Dubai
Authorities recovered nearly 19 kgs of gold bars from a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight that arrived in Dhaka via Chattogram from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday morning, according to the Dhaka Customs House.
The Dhaka Customs House said the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-148) landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 10:30 am on Thursday.
Kamrul Hasan, Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Customs House, told Prothom Alo that a joint team comprising customs officials and members of a military intelligence agency recovered a total of 160 gold bars wrapped in adhesive tape from the aircraft’s cargo hold. The recovered gold weighed 18.7 kilograms and is valued at approximately Tk 420 million.
Kamrul Hasan said the gold bars were found abandoned. Legal proceedings are underway to file a case with the Airport Police Station in connection with the incident.