Chinese Embassy explains ‘confusion’ over Eid ‘food pack’ distribution in Jamaat ameer’s constituency

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has issued an explanation regarding the ‘confusion’ on social media over the distribution of ‘food packs’ alongside Shafiqur Rahman, the ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and opposition leader, in an event attended by China’s ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen.

At 11:05 pm on Tuesday night, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka posted the explanation on its verified Facebook page.

It stated, “We noted with concern some social media’s contents about a charity event attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh this morning were not in consistence with the fact. We would like to reiterate China’s friendly policy towards Bangladesh and stress that we support the smooth governance by the elected government. We will continue to work together with the Bangladesh Government to promote our friendship so as to bring more benefits to our two peoples.”