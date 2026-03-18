Chinese Embassy explains ‘confusion’ over Eid ‘food pack’ distribution in Jamaat ameer’s constituency
The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has issued an explanation regarding the ‘confusion’ on social media over the distribution of ‘food packs’ alongside Shafiqur Rahman, the ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and opposition leader, in an event attended by China’s ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen.
At 11:05 pm on Tuesday night, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka posted the explanation on its verified Facebook page.
It stated, “We noted with concern some social media’s contents about a charity event attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh this morning were not in consistence with the fact. We would like to reiterate China’s friendly policy towards Bangladesh and stress that we support the smooth governance by the elected government. We will continue to work together with the Bangladesh Government to promote our friendship so as to bring more benefits to our two peoples.”
Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Chinese Embassy distributed food packages among residents of Dhaka as Eid-ul-Fitr gifts at the field of Adarsha High School in Mirpur-10. Present at the event alongside Ambassador Yao Wen was Shafiqur Rahman, MP of the constituency and ameer of Jamaat.
At 4:30 pm yesterday, the embassy published a statement on its Facebook page. It said, “On March 17, the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh donated Eid al-Fitr food packages to residents in Dhaka. Ambassador Yao Wen and Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami attended the donation ceremony, with over 1,000 local residents participating.”
“In his address, Ambassador Yao Wen stated that China and Bangladesh are Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partners. Eid al-Fitr is a time for gratitude and sharing blessings. Through this donation, China aims to convey warmth and support residents in celebrating a peaceful festival. He emphasised that China and Bangladesh are a community with a shared future, and China will continue to implement more projects that benefit the people and enhance the well-being of both nations,” it added.
However, after the event, Jamaat’s verified Facebook page described the food pack distribution as a joint initiative of China and Jamaat.
This led to criticism of both China and Jamaat on social media. Later at night, the Chinese Embassy issued a Facebook post clarifying its position.
Following the embassy’s explanation, Jamaat revised its earlier Facebook post, stating that the food packs were distributed as gifts from the Chinese Embassy for the residents of Dhaka-15 constituency.