Students to stage road blockades at 3 Dhaka locations again today

At around 1:00 pm yesterday, protesting students blocked the Science Lab intersection. The blockade at the Technical intersection in the Mirpur area began at around 12:30 pm, while the Tantibazar intersection in Old Dhaka was blocked at approximately 11:45 am.

At around 1:00 pm, some students of Titumir College also blocked a road in the Mohakhali area for about 10 minutes before dispersing.

Students left the Technical intersection at around 3:30 pm, while they withdrew from the Tantibazar intersection at around 3:15 pm. The blockade at the Science Lab intersection was withdrawn at 5:40 pm.

The protesting students demanded that the updated draft of the Dhaka Central University ordinance must be approved at today’s advisory council meeting. At the same time, the final ordinance must be issued by the President.

The education ministry has stated that the revised draft of the proposed Dhaka Central University ordinance was sent to the public administration ministry on Tuesday.