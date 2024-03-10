SCBA election: Khokon, Monjurul elected president, secretary

A total of 10 candidates from the White Panel and four candidates from the Blue Panel won in the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

Senior lawyer Abul Khayer, convener of the election management sub-committee, announced the results around 1:30 am Sunday.

Winners from the White Panel are: Shah Monjurul Haque as Secretary; Ramjan Ali Sikder and Dewan Md. Abu Obayed Hossain Setu as Vice-Presidents; Mohammad Nurul Huda Ansari as Treasurer; Md. Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Humayun Kabir as Assistant Secretaries; Belal Hossain, Md. Raihan Rony, Rashedul Haque Khokon and Khaled Mosharraf as members.