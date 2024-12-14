Call to free Dhaka air of pollution

Environment and rights activists have said Dhaka topped in air pollution globally and it has become difficult to breathe in the capital as the polluted air that enters the human body poses long-term risks.

Yet the government is not making the air pollution issue the number one problem. People want to breathe fresh air in Dhaka, as well as to see visible and effective measures taken by the government, they said.

Environment and rights activists said these at a sit-in programme organised by Janovassyo and earki in front of the Parliament Complex in Dhaka on Friday demanding the formulation of an action plan immediately to prevent air pollution in Dhaka.

Speakers said the government must take some steps to make Dhaka's air free from pollution, but the issue is getting no focus at various talks.

When this event was underway, Dhaka ranked top on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an air quality index (AQI) score of 225 by Switzerland-based organisation IQair. At this score, the air was classified as very unhealthy.