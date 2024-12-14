Call to free Dhaka air of pollution
Environment and rights activists have said Dhaka topped in air pollution globally and it has become difficult to breathe in the capital as the polluted air that enters the human body poses long-term risks.
Yet the government is not making the air pollution issue the number one problem. People want to breathe fresh air in Dhaka, as well as to see visible and effective measures taken by the government, they said.
Environment and rights activists said these at a sit-in programme organised by Janovassyo and earki in front of the Parliament Complex in Dhaka on Friday demanding the formulation of an action plan immediately to prevent air pollution in Dhaka.
Speakers said the government must take some steps to make Dhaka's air free from pollution, but the issue is getting no focus at various talks.
When this event was underway, Dhaka ranked top on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an air quality index (AQI) score of 225 by Switzerland-based organisation IQair. At this score, the air was classified as very unhealthy.
Addressing the event, earki founder and editor Simu Naser said the main task to solve any problem is to admit the problem first. The government does not deem air pollution to be the number one problem. This is why no plan or step is seen being taken by the government to reduce air contamination because they stay in air-conditioned rooms. People are suffering from various diseases when air mass in Dhaka rises during winter, he added.
Actor Sumon Anowar said people in Dhaka want to breathe fresh air and live in a better way, but Dhaka has turned out to be the most polluted place because of carrying out work without plans. Dhaka is getting bigger without a plan. Huge work is underway centring Dhaka but those who are in decision-making places have kept their offices, houses and vehicles free from pollution by installing air conditioners whereas mass people are in miseries, he added.
At the event, environment and rights activists, as well as their children were seen holding placards inscribing ‘We want a liveable Dhaka’, ‘No to air polluting projects’, ‘Want environment-friendly public transports’, Dhaka an uninhabitable gas chamber’, ‘Green instead of smoke’, ‘Enact Fresh Air Act’, ‘Let us breathe’, ‘Control pollution in construction,’ and ‘We want fresh air, healthy life.’
Woman entrepreneur Taslima Miji said everyone has the responsibility for air and environmental pollution; the state also has a lack of responsibility. Environment sectors were marred by negligence and corruption during the past government, and people topped that government. Currently, the interim government is carrying out reforms and they should create a pollution-free environment for the new generations through enforcement of laws, policies, rules and regulations as people want to see visible initiatives of the government, she added.
Development activist Sabina Pervin commented there is no practice of holding anyone accountable through questioning. She said questions should be raised on air pollution 100 times more than the questions raised on politics. Those who had talked about the environment forgot about it after coming to power. No reform would work for people unless air pollution is fixed, she added.
Poet and rights activist Ferdous Ara Rumee said the issue of air pollution is not getting importance at different talks despite the situation becoming dire because there is no politics here and there is no way to hurt someone here either. City residents suffer from coughs, allergies or more because of air pollution. Bangladesh hits the record in air pollution every day. The government must take steps to overcome this situation. The government can send SMS (short message service) to people on the hazard levels of air quality so that people no longer visit those designated areas, and if needed they can wear masks, she added.
At the event, environment activist Noyon Sarker presented data from several studies. He said there are several sources of pollution; 30 per cent of air pollution in Dhaka is caused by construction, followed by 29 per cent by brick fields and factories while vehicles contribute 15 per cent, inter-country air 10 per cent, fireplaces 9 per cent and burning of wastages contributes to 9 per cent of pollution. People’s life expectancy, according to a study by the University of Chicago, is reduced by 6.8 years in Bangladesh because of air pollution. According to the World Bank, at least 78,145 people died from the results of air pollution in Bangladesh in 2019 and GDP (gross domestic product) faced a 3.09 per cent loss.
Noyon Sarker said it takes time to eradicate air pollution but air quality will improve due to several quick measures. Water must be sprayed on roads twice a day. Road digging and construction must be completed within seven days as per the building codes or else these tasks will remain closed for two months during winter. If air quality falls instructions must be issued to close construction. Monitoring must be increased to ensure that bricks and sand-laden trucks entering the capital via Gabtoli, Jatrabari and Demra points cover their body. If the situation deteriorates entry of these trucks must be restricted or banned, he added.
Janovassyo convener Baki Billah moderated the event.