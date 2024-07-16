Death toll rises to 6 as another killed in Science Lab clash

Another person died after sustaining injuries in the clash that broke out at the Science Lab intersection of the capital Tuesday. His identities could not be confirmed immediately.

He died at around 7:00 pm at the emergency of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) assistant commissioner (New Market Zone) confirmed his death to Prothom Alo.

The quota protesters and members of Bangladesh Chhatra League have been locked into a clash since 2:00 pm.

Earlier, a group of people beat a man and injured him critically in front of the Dhaka College in the afternoon. He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the physician on duty declared him dead at around 5:15 pm. His identity could not be confirmed either.