Quota reform movement
Death toll rises to 6 as another killed in Science Lab clash
Another person died after sustaining injuries in the clash that broke out at the Science Lab intersection of the capital Tuesday. His identities could not be confirmed immediately.
He died at around 7:00 pm at the emergency of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) assistant commissioner (New Market Zone) confirmed his death to Prothom Alo.
The quota protesters and members of Bangladesh Chhatra League have been locked into a clash since 2:00 pm.
Earlier, a group of people beat a man and injured him critically in front of the Dhaka College in the afternoon. He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the physician on duty declared him dead at around 5:15 pm. His identity could not be confirmed either.
The man died in the evening is aged between 25-30 years. He was lying injured in front of the City College, according to the police and witnesses.
They said pedestrians took him to the Popular Hospital nearby. He was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an ambulance from there. He was declared dead by a physician on duty at the emergency of the Dhaka Medical College. He was wearing a black jeans and black t-shirt.
His body has been kept at the morgue of the DMCH emergency, DMCH police outpost inspector Md. Bachchu Mia confirmed. He said the deceased had injury marks on his head.
Apart from them, five others sustained bullet injuries in the clash at the Science Lab intersection. Besides, more than 100 students were injured. The BCL and Jubo League activists opened fire towards them at around 5:30 pm.
Meanwhile, four others were killed in clashes between the pro-government activists and quota protesters in Chattogram and Rangpur. Of them, three were killed in Chattogram and one in Rangpur. There are reports that clashes are still ongoing at several places across the country.